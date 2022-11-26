USS Investment Management Ltd Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $305.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.20 and a 200 day moving average of $228.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $307.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

