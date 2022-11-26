USS Investment Management Ltd Has $7.99 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

