USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

GLW stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.