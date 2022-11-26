USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 225,994 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of SHOP opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

