USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 13,041 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 163,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 807,443 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 77,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 684,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.48 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

