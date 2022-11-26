USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,594 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,939,000 after buying an additional 53,119 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total value of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,967 shares of company stock worth $34,577,900. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

MSI stock opened at $268.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.75 and a 200-day moving average of $230.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

