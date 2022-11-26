USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $133.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

