USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after purchasing an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.6 %

EQR stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

