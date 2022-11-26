USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,351,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,449.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,239.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,240.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $28,192,775. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

