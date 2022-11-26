V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 135.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after buying an additional 201,744 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in V.F. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 88.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 63.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

V.F. Stock Up 1.7 %

V.F. Increases Dividend

Shares of VFC opened at $34.34 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.