Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 108.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 254,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vale by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vale by 82.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,757,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

