Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $250.47 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.20.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

