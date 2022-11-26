Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Varex Imaging in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Shares of VREX stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $852.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 197.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,156,537 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 35.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,770,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 465,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 345,392 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 242,070 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 16.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,501,000 after purchasing an additional 221,610 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.