Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13) in a report on Tuesday.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

