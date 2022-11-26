Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) and scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Critical Analysis

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) and scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Virios Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and scPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virios Therapeutics N/A -141.68% -122.04% scPharmaceuticals N/A -78.70% -54.65%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virios Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 scPharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Virios Therapeutics and scPharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Virios Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,746.15%. scPharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 89.24%. Given Virios Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Virios Therapeutics is more favorable than scPharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and scPharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virios Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.96 million ($1.74) -0.18 scPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.03 million ($1.27) -5.93

scPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virios Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals beats Virios Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virios Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia. It is also developing IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib for the treatment of managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with long COVID. The company was formerly known as Virios Therapeutics, LLC and changed its name to Virios Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure. Its product pipeline also includes scCeftriaxone, an antibiotic to treat infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative organisms; and scCarbapenem program, an antibiotic for treating infections caused by gram-negative organisms. The company has a development agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for development of single use SmartDose device. scPharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.