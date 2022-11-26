Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLPNY. UBS Group cut their price target on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.63) to €29.20 ($29.80) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voestalpine from €18.90 ($19.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Voestalpine Stock Up 1.6 %

VLPNY opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.50.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

