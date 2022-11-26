VolitionRx Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VNRX. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

VolitionRx Trading Up 3.6 %

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in VolitionRx by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.