VolitionRx Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRXGet Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VNRX. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

VolitionRx Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in VolitionRx by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Articles

