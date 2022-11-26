W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,827 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

