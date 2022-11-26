Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $28.01 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $28.01 million and approximately $407,442.78 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00078633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.