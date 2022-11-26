Wedbush Comments on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

JACK stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

