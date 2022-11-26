Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $124.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $116.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.05.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.