Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.
Wendy’s Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48.
Institutional Trading of Wendy’s
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendy’s (WEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.