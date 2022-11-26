Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WENGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

