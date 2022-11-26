Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Wendy’s Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.



The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

