William Blair Comments on Verra Mobility Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verra Mobility in a report released on Monday, November 21st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Verra Mobility’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

