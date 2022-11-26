William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.82) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Shares of IRTC opened at $105.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.69. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $87.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,789 shares of company stock worth $2,186,447. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.