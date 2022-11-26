William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Biodesix Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative net margin of 162.97% and a negative return on equity of 723.65%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John Patience acquired 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,550,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,055.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Hany Massarany acquired 130,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,624.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John Patience acquired 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,550,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,055.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,068 in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

