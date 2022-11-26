William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Biodesix Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative net margin of 162.97% and a negative return on equity of 723.65%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biodesix (BDSX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.