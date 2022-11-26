William Blair Weighs in on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:ANF opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

