Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 43.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 238,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WGO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

