Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WWD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $98.73 on Thursday. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.85 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.85 per share, for a total transaction of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 17.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 1,142.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 81.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

