XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.50% of XPeng worth $679,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 137.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.2% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

XPeng stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

