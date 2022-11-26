Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms recently commented on YELP. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of YELP opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $69,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,752.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $69,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,752.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,198 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yelp by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,056 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Yelp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

