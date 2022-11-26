Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum China Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE YUMC opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.