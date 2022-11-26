Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 20th

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Yum China has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

