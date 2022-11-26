Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $328.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 271,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 366,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,647,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

