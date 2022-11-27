1,122 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Mirova

Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.