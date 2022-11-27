17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. 22,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 144,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

17 Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 40.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portland Ltd grew its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 57.6% during the third quarter. Portland Ltd now owns 461,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 168,832 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

