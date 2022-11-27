20,258 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,117,000 after purchasing an additional 296,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,344,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 926,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.