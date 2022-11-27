29,997 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.
Tractor Supply stock opened at $224.02 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.17.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
