3,832 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 878.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after buying an additional 779,472 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 934.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 514,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 464,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,321,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3,991.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after buying an additional 262,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 53.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 495,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,145,000 after buying an additional 171,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Shares of QDEL opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.