3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Cut by Mirova

Mirova lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in 3M were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

Insider Activity

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

