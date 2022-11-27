4,114 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,114 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $4,923,287. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.