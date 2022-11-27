51,758 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

