8,465 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,465 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AEM opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

