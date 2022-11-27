Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $22.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,154 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

