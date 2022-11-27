ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. ACNB has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

ACNB Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in ACNB by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACNB by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in ACNB by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ACNB in the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACNB by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.