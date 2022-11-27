ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
ACNB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. ACNB has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
ACNB Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB
ACNB Company Profile
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
Further Reading
