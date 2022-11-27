AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. 15,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 37,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGIL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AgileThought in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

AgileThought Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $198.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AgileThought news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of AgileThought stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $106,301.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 975,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 54,847 shares of company stock valued at $221,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgileThought

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 313,334 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

