Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $309.91 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $311.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.60.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

