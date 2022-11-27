Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of AGI opened at C$12.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$13.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,123,176. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,123,176. Also, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 9,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$113,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,075.22. Insiders sold a total of 346,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,586 in the last three months.

