Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

NYSE ALB opened at $272.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.99 and a 200-day moving average of $255.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

