Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.