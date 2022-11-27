American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Trading Down 0.1%

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.71 and last traded at $54.88. Approximately 946 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.94.
American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.
