American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Trading Down 0.1%

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.71 and last traded at $54.88. Approximately 946 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.94.

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.